pakistan
Thursday Jun 18 2020
Jahangir Tareen refutes reports of meeting Nawaz Sharif

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen clarified that he was not an opportunistic politician to get into cahoots with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif "just because I have developed differences with Imran Khan". Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE/LONDON: PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said Thursday he has neither met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif nor did he wish to and that the media cell of the former prime minister's party was spreading fake news.

In an audio statement, Tareen — whose relationship with the PTI seems to have fallen apart — said "our struggle has been against them", referring to the PML-N.

"I have neither met Nawaz Sharif nor do I wish to [meet him]," he said.

"I am not an opportunistic politician to go to them [Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N] just because I have developed differences with Imran Khan," he said of the premier.

"I am a principled politician, I tried my best with the PTI," he added, noting that if there were any problems, it was not his fault. "I am just sitting separately; whatever is acceptable to God will happen."

