Anupam Kher urges youth not to give up on their dreams

Bollywood
Thursday Jun 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

Anupam Kher urges youth to not give up on their dreams

Anupam Kher is one Bollywood star who worked alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Quite recently, in an Instagram post, the actor urged his fans to carry on with their dreams because there is no “bigger tribute” anyone can give the departed soul of Sushant Singh Rajput than to never give up on their dreams and strive consistently till they make it big.

In his video message, he began by saying, “A message for all the young dreamers who come to the city of Mumbai to make it big,” the actor captioned his post, which has been viewed over 150000 times. “There has been a debate raging in the media, about what led to Sushant Singh Rajput taking his own life.”

“Today I want to address the thousands of youngsters, from small towns all across India, who are coming to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams.”

He also touched upon the impact of the lockdown on mental health for young aspiring actors, “The lockdown would’ve added to your stress.”

“The same thing happened to me when I came to Bombay. They used to make fun of me for being bald, for being thin, for being from a Hindi medium school. This has been happening to ‘outsiders’ for years.”

“But friends, you cannot quit. You cannot leave your dreams unfulfilled. You cannot be scared.” He said that when he was at his lowest, sleeping on railway platforms, he used to remind himself of a saying that his grandfather used to tell him: "Bheega hua aadmi baarish se nahi darta (The man who is drenched does not fear the rain)’.”

He ended with a hopeful call to those grieving his loss, claiming, “We don’t know what he was going through, but there can be a no bigger tribute that you could give him, than by succeeding as outsiders. Our victory will be our biggest tribute.”

