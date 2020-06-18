Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how Karan Johar snubbed him for not being a 'star'

An excerpt from Ayushmann Khurrana's book has resurfaced after Karan Johar faced backlash

Karan Johar stars seem to be vexed as all of social media and some Bollywood insiders have turned their guns toward him especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

And now, more startling revelations are coming to surface about the director and how he has been mistreating all those who step into Bollywood without film in their bloodline.

Ayushamann Khurrana is one name in the industry who has worked himself up the ladder and reached new heights of success.

However, all was not easy for him as he recalls in his 2015-released book Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood how he hadn’t been well-received in the world of film by Johar.

"Karan gave me the landline number to his office when I met him. I should have taken a hint there and then. But I was so excited! I even planned exactly when I would make the call: sometime around 11:30 am, so he'd be done with breakfast and available to talk," he wrote.

“The next day I dialled the number they'd given me. They said Karan wasn't in office. The day after that I called again. They said he was busy. And finally, my bubble burst when, the subsequent day, they told me bluntly 'We only work with stars, and can't work with you,'" he added.

This excerpt from the book has resurfaced on the internet after Johar faced backlash over alleged bullying and demeaning Sushant Singh Rajput and making him feel like an outsider.