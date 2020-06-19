Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 19 2020
By
GEO NEWS

Two Rangers personnel, one civilian killed in Ghotki blast

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 19, 2020

GHOTKI: At least two Rangers personnel and one civilian lost their lives when a blast took place near a security forces vehicle in Sindh’s Ghotki on Friday, according to DSP Hafiz Qadir.

DSP Qadir said that Rangers personnel were buying meat in the market that a loud blast took place.

He said that the bodies and wounded were shifted to District Hospital Ghotki. 

Later in the afternoon, police said that a bomb disposal squad’s vehicle overturned near Sangi area.

In the incident, one sub-inspector lost his life while seven officials were wounded. 

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the loss of lives, ordering an immediate investigation into the incident.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani origin cadet graduates from US Military Academy at Westpoint

Pakistani origin cadet graduates from US Military Academy at Westpoint
Int'l day of 'Elimination of Sexual Violence': Mazari lambastes Indian govt over atrocities in IOK

Int'l day of 'Elimination of Sexual Violence': Mazari lambastes Indian govt over atrocities in IOK

Karachi districts 'fail' to implement smart lockdown effectively

Karachi districts 'fail' to implement smart lockdown effectively

Metropolitan Police releases CCTV timeline of Dr Imran Farooq's murder

Metropolitan Police releases CCTV timeline of Dr Imran Farooq's murder
Karachi hand grenade attack near Ehsaas Programme centre kills one, wounds six

Karachi hand grenade attack near Ehsaas Programme centre kills one, wounds six
SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa
COVID-19: Govt decides to provide employment to sacked overseas Pakistanis

COVID-19: Govt decides to provide employment to sacked overseas Pakistanis
FM Qureshi says govt still committed to agreement with BNP-M

FM Qureshi says govt still committed to agreement with BNP-M
Police arrest CTD official who shot and injured NICVD doctor

Police arrest CTD official who shot and injured NICVD doctor
Petrol crisis: PM Imran wants culprits to be arrested, licences cancelled

Petrol crisis: PM Imran wants culprits to be arrested, licences cancelled
Cynthia Ritchie's former lawyer says US blogger changes stance everyday

Cynthia Ritchie's former lawyer says US blogger changes stance everyday
Govt sees ‘decline’ in coronavirus cases after smart lockdown strategy

Govt sees ‘decline’ in coronavirus cases after smart lockdown strategy

Latest

view all