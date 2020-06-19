SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition challenging the presidential reference against him was accepted by the Supreme Court on Friday. — Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Supreme Judicial Council and accepted his petition seeking the reference's dismissal.

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed, and in consequence thereof the proceedings pending in the Supreme Judicial Council against the Petitioner in CP 17/2019 (including the show-cause notice dated 17.07.2019 issued to him) stand abated," read the court's short order.



The SJC had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case, reserving the verdict before it was announced after 4pm.

At a glance:

- Justice Yahya Afridi sole judge to dissent from verdict

- All information collected by authorities on London properties declared null and void

- 7 of 10 judges on bench order Federal Board of Revenue to review documents submitted by Justice Isa's wife

- Income tax commissioner directed to send notices to Justice Isa's wife, children in London within 7 days

- Wife, children to respond with explanation of nature and sources of funds used to acquire properties

- Proceedings will not be delayed over unavailability of a respondent, so reply must be submitted timely

- Proceedings to conclude within 60 days of receiving notices, order to be issued within 75 days by commissioner

- FBR chairman to submit entire record of proceedings to SJC



- If no report by the chairman is received within 100 days of the court order, SJC will demand explanation



The case was wrapped up after Justice Isa's spouse provided the money trail pertaining to her foreign properties and the Federal Board of Revenue provided its input on the matter.

Justice Isa, in his petition challenging the reference, had requested that the apex court declare that the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) formed by the government to look into the properties had no legal standing and therefore the actions taken by the unit with regard to the reference against him and his family are illegal.



The petition had contended that no proper research was ever conducted and the property details gathered were simply the product of online surveillance.



After the verdict was announced, former attorney general Irfan Qadir, speaking to Geo News, said that mala fide intentions and misunderstanding are two different things.

"Mala fide intentions are made when there is substantial evidence, but misunderstanding took place in this case because properties were not declared and some people were of the opinion that non-declaration of the wife’s assets was misconduct.



"After Justice Isa’s wife clarified in court that her husband had no link with the [London] properties, the reference was rendered baseless and which lead to its dismissal," said Qadir.





The short order



Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed ruled that within seven days of the verdict, the "concerned Commissioner of Inland Revenue shall himself (and not some other officer) issue appropriate notices under the Income Tax Ordinance" to Justice Isa's wife and children.

The notice will direct them to "offer an explanation regarding the nature and source of the funds whereby the three properties in the United Kingdom that are in the names of the spouse and the children were acquired".

According to the court order, the respondents shall submit their replies and any "such material and record as is deemed appropriate".



"In case any of them is outside the country, it shall be the responsibility of such person to timely file a response, and the proceedings before the Commissioner shall not be adjourned or delayed for the reason of non-availability in Pakistan of such person," stated the order.

Upon receipt of the response, the Commissioner shall "give an opportunity of hearing to the respondents in person or through an authorised representative/counsel".

"The proceedings shall be concluded before the Commissioner within 60 days of the date of receipt of the notices [...] and the order shall be issued by him within 75 days of the said date of receipt, and no adjournment or extension in time whatsoever shall be given," it was further stated in the order.



Subsequently, the FBR chairman shall submit a report duly signed by him to the SJC, ensuring that the entire record of the proceedings is appended.



"If, within 100 days from the date of this Order, no report as aforesaid is received by the Secretary from the Chairman, FBR, he shall inform the Chairman of the Council accordingly and shall, if so directed by him, write to the Chairman, FBR requiring an explanation as to why the report has not been received," the order stated.



'On the wrong bus'



The petitioner's lawyer, Munir A Malik, concluded his arguments in court by saying that the federation had "gotten on the wrong bus" in the case.



Malik urged the court to dismiss the reference against the judge. He said that a website had been used to search for properties in London. The lawyer told the court that if one wanted to search properties in London, he/she had to pay for the privilege.

He said that the website sends a payment receipt to the relevant person who uses it to search for properties, via email. He said that British-Pakistani lawyer Zia ul Mustafa, who had searched for Justice Isa's alleged assets, had received three copies of the high commission's verified properties.

"Copies of politicians' properties searched were attached as well [in documents submitted]," he said. "If the government provides receipts as well then it will be revealed as to who searched for the properties," he added.

Malik said that if the search for the properties was conducted by the ARU, then it should provide receipts. He said that it seemed as if the ARU had only facilitated the search.

"The government only wants to remove the author of the Faizabad dharna case," noted Malik.

Justice Isa's wife submits money trail

The spouse of Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday gave the money trail for the purchase of the three properties in United Kingdom (UK), saying that 700,000 sterling pounds had been transferred from her personal account through a private bank in Karachi.

Zarina Montserrat Khoso Carrera, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, recorded her statement via video link before the court and submitted that details pertaining to her accounts were available with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The court, while expressing satisfaction over the statement of spouse of Justice Isa, asked her that in order to examine the matter on merit, she would have to approach the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) or the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), and a decision in that regard would be given by the tax authorities.

Justice Isa had informed the Supreme Court the other day that his wife was willing to explain before the apex court through video link about the three properties acquired in United Kingdom (UK).

Recording her statement, the lady thanked the apex court for providing her with such an opportunity. “I am very much nervous as this is my first experience before the court, but I will try my best to follow your instructions,” Zarina said, adding that it has been a critical time for her as her father was near to death these day.

She said that she was married to Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the year 1982, and also showed her birth certificate and the old National Identity Card, saying her name was Zarina, adding that she did not know that she would buy properties in London after 21 years of marriage.

She submitted that she got her computerized identity card in the year 2003 and her name remained the same, adding that at that time her husband was not a judge. She said that she was entitled to Spanish passport, as her mother was Spanish and therefore she has a Spanish passport.

She said that when her visa expired, she applied for a fresh visa. When she got it, her husband was not a judge, but a lawyer. “So the allegation that I used the office of my husband for acquiring the visa was baseless,” Zarina Isa contended.

She stated that in the year 2020, she was granted visa only for one year and prior to that she was harassed and that’s why she was granted visa for a very limited period of time. She said that she bought the first property in the year 2004 in United Kingdom, adding that she was employed at an American School in Karachi and at that time, one Rehan Naqvi used to deal with her tax matters.

The spouse of Justice Isa showed the court the certificate issued by the tax authorities as she was filing her tax returns, adding that when her tax record was transferred from Karachi to Islamabad, she asked the FBR in that regard; however, she alleged that the FBR did not reply to her request.

She said that she had agricultural lands which were in Jaccobabad (Sindh) and Dera Murad Jamali (Balochistan) while her father used to look after the land while the government was well aware of all that.

She said that Rehan Naqvi had advised her to open foreign account, which she did and through that account, she transferred the money abroad for purchasing the properties. At this, she showed the court the record of her foreign currency account, saying she had to face great difficulties in seeking its details as, she added, the bank didn’t maintain 10-year old account.

The spouse of Justice Isa submitted that from 2003 to 2013, the whole amount was transferred from these accounts to London for purchasing these properties, adding that the money was transferred in her name and from her account as well.

She said that she bought one property for 236,000 sterling pounds, adding that she transferred 700,000 sterling pounds through a private bank for purchasing the properties. “All documents which I have shown are genuine and authentic and the London Bank Account is also in her name,” Zarina Isa added.

She said that another property was purchased in 2013 for 245,000 sterling pounds and in that flat, her son was living, while another property, which was in her and her daughter’s names was purchased for 270,000 sterling pounds. She said that now she was filing tax returns both in the UK and Pakistan, adding that she had already filed tax returns of London properties in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Mrs Isa that they had no jurisdiction to hear the matter on merit. However, he expressed satisfaction over her statement, and advised her that right now there were two relevant forums available to her: one was the FBR and the second was the SJC.

The judge advised her to present her all documentary proofs to those forums as those were competent to decide her case. “We felt that you have sufficient documents to present and I am sure that you will be heard properly; therefore, I wish you present these documents before the relevant forums,” Justice Bandial told the lady.

“Why I was not asked earlier and I waited for 13 months while my son was subjected to harassment in London,” Zarina Isa questioned. She said that she was not asking for any privilege, but she should be treated as an ordinary citizen in Pakistan.

Justice Bandial, however, said that she would be treated with respect and dignity, adding that she was a brave lady and hoped that she would be able to address her matter effectively.

“I must tell you one thing, we, as judges, are answerable for our actions in private and public life; therefore, we are much more accountable than other people, as we are holding other people accountable,” Bandial told Justice Isa's wife. “This not the trial of your husband and yours as well, but the trial of our institution,” Justice Bandial added.

When the spouse of Justice Isa continued, Justice Bandial called Munir A Malik, counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa to rostrum, who then asked Zarina to sign out. Justice Maqbool Baqar remarked that what was going on in the country in the name of accountability would also be looked into. He said destruction (of institutions) was under way in the country in the name of accountability and they would write (in the verdict) on it also.

Justice Baqar asked if the Supreme Justice Council (SJC) could review the performance of the president. To which, the federation’s lawyer, Farogh Naseem, said that it (Council) has the authority to review anyone’s performance.

Later, the court directed Barrister Farogh Naseem to submit before it in sealed envelop the record of 2018 tax returns, filed by Mrs Isa. Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Farogh Naseem that the lady had also complained about the FBR attitude, to which the counsel for the federation submitted that if the complaint was proved true, it could be directly lodged with the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Farogh Naseem submitted before the court that Khalid Ranjha, Irfan Qadir, Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman, and Sohail Mahmood, who were to represent president, prime minister, as well as other respondents, have adopted his arguments; hence they will not be arguing before the court. At this, the court adjourned the hearing for Friday (today) wherein Munir A Malik, counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was to argue in rebuttal.