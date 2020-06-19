Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Int'l day of 'Elimination of Sexual Violence': Mazari lambastes Indian govt over atrocities in IOK

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 19, 2020

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari. Photo: Geo.Tv/File

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday condemned the Indian government for inhuman policies and brutal clampdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the International day of 'Elimination of Sexual Violence in conflict'.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister censured that the occupant Indian state has used rape as a weapon of war in IoK.

"Recall mass rape by Indian Occupation forces in the villages of Kunan & Poshpora 23 Feb 1991 internationally documented," Mazari wrote on Twitter.

Deploring that Modi's Hindutva Supremacist government has carried on with this state-sponsored crime in IoK, the minister said that it is condemnable when states indulge in this crime as Indian government 'as as a matter of policy have been doing in IoK'.

"Today is Int Day for Elim[ination] of Sexual Violence. While societies all over are confronted with this menace & govts, incl[uding] ours, are fighting this crime, it is condemnable when states themselves indulge in this crime as Indian govts as a matter of policy have been doing in IOJK," read the Tweet.

Also read: Record 80 million people displaced due to violence: UN

According to United Nations official website, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2015, proclaimed June 19 of each year as the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

The initiative was taken to raise awareness of the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence, to honour the victims and survivors of sexual violence around the world and to pay tribute to all those who have courageously devoted their lives to and lost their lives in standing up for the eradication of these crimes.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani origin cadet graduates from US Military Academy at Westpoint

Pakistani origin cadet graduates from US Military Academy at Westpoint
Karachi districts 'fail' to implement smart lockdown effectively

Karachi districts 'fail' to implement smart lockdown effectively

Metropolitan Police releases CCTV timeline of Dr Imran Farooq's murder

Metropolitan Police releases CCTV timeline of Dr Imran Farooq's murder
Karachi hand grenade attack near Ehsaas Programme centre kills one, wounds six

Karachi hand grenade attack near Ehsaas Programme centre kills one, wounds six
SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa
COVID-19: Govt decides to provide employment to sacked overseas Pakistanis

COVID-19: Govt decides to provide employment to sacked overseas Pakistanis
Two Rangers personnel, one civilian killed in Ghotki blast

Two Rangers personnel, one civilian killed in Ghotki blast
FM Qureshi says govt still committed to agreement with BNP-M

FM Qureshi says govt still committed to agreement with BNP-M
Police arrest CTD official who shot and injured NICVD doctor

Police arrest CTD official who shot and injured NICVD doctor
Petrol crisis: PM Imran wants culprits to be arrested, licences cancelled

Petrol crisis: PM Imran wants culprits to be arrested, licences cancelled
Cynthia Ritchie's former lawyer says US blogger changes stance everyday

Cynthia Ritchie's former lawyer says US blogger changes stance everyday
Govt sees ‘decline’ in coronavirus cases after smart lockdown strategy

Govt sees ‘decline’ in coronavirus cases after smart lockdown strategy

Latest

view all