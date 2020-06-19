Int'l day of 'Elimination of Sexual Violence': Mazari lambastes Indian govt over atrocities in IOK

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari. Photo: Geo.Tv/File

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday condemned the Indian government for inhuman policies and brutal clampdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the International day of 'Elimination of Sexual Violence in conflict'.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister censured that the occupant Indian state has used rape as a weapon of war in IoK.

"Recall mass rape by Indian Occupation forces in the villages of Kunan & Poshpora 23 Feb 1991 internationally documented," Mazari wrote on Twitter.

Deploring that Modi's Hindutva Supremacist government has carried on with this state-sponsored crime in IoK, the minister said that it is condemnable when states indulge in this crime as Indian government 'as as a matter of policy have been doing in IoK'.

"Today is Int Day for Elim[ination] of Sexual Violence. While societies all over are confronted with this menace & govts, incl[uding] ours, are fighting this crime, it is condemnable when states themselves indulge in this crime as Indian govts as a matter of policy have been doing in IOJK," read the Tweet.

According to United Nations official website, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2015, proclaimed June 19 of each year as the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

The initiative was taken to raise awareness of the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence, to honour the victims and survivors of sexual violence around the world and to pay tribute to all those who have courageously devoted their lives to and lost their lives in standing up for the eradication of these crimes.