PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh-- File photo

PTI leader Haleem Sheikh said that the matter of the Joint Investigation Team’s reports will be decided by the courts, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan "will not spare anyone who killed a (single) person".



The PTI MPA was speaking on ‘Geo Pakistan’ today, where he was asked his party’s stance in relation to the three JITs – Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai, Baldia factory inferno— being made public a couple of days ago.

Sheikh threw his weight behind the PTI chairman and prime minister of the country, saying that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, action has been taken over issues such as the Pakistan International Airlines' irregularities, and sugar crisis.

“For the first time in the history (of the country) reports are being made public, you (anchors) are saying action is not being taken… I am telling you, all the actions will be taken, (be it against) sugar thieves, captains with fake degrees, or these JITs made public.”

The PTI leader, when asked about the alleged involvement of the government's ally, the Grand Democratic Alliance leader Zulfikar Mirza, said that whoever is involved will face action.

“The government and its alliances are a smaller matter,” said Sheikh, referring to the Uzair Baloch JIT. He added that the Centre will take appropriate action as more than ‘600 people were killed’ in Karachi.

Calling the Sindh government a ‘party’ in the Uzair Baloch JIT, he alleged that the notorious Lyari gangster killed 198 people at the behest of the PPP.

Sheikh said that the people of Karachi voted for the ruling party so it will ensure their protection and provide justice.

Citing example of the recent sugar crisis, the MPA from Sindh said that the PTI leaders named in the report also faced action on the directives of the premier.

“The people of Karachi have a right upon the PTI, it will not abandon them,” he said, adding that the ruling party will ensure that the city’s residents are free from the threats of extortion, murder etc.

Onus on courts to look into JIT controversy: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader and federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement, said that the PPP stance of distancing itself from Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai is quite weak.

The PTI minister said that federal Minister for Shipping Ali Zaidi has raised pertinent questions about the JIT related to the notorious murderer.

Chaudhry said that as for the evidence, Zaidi also provided the JIT report, and now the courts have a responsibility to look into this issue.

“It is imperative to cleanse the political parties of criminal elements,” said the PTI minister.

SC urged to take suo moto notice of Uzair Baloch JIT

PTI leader and federal minister Ali Zaidi asked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take a suo motu notice on the Uzair Baloch JIT report released by the Sindh government, saying the original report had been tampered with.



"It was our party's efforts, Ali Zaidi went to court as well. The JIT reports were not being made public," said Faraz, accusing parties in power in Sindh of establishing their "personal state" rather than establishing the rule of law.

The minister said that the report, "interestingly, does not mention on whose behest Baloch carried out the murders or committed all the crimes".