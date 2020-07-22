Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 22 2020
Sindh introduces unique vehicle registration number plates with security features

Wednesday Jul 22, 2020

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has introduced the new registration number plates for vehicles with latest security features, Director-General Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Department Sindh, Shoaib Siddiqui, told Geo News on Wednesday.

Siddiqui said the new number plates would be produced in coordination with the National Radio and Telecommunications (NRTC). They would assist in tracking vehicles and make it easier to obtain data as they would be camera-readable, he added.

The official explained that the new number plates would have five security features, including a tracking chip/radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag, laser serial number identification, the Sindh government's monogram, integrated laser mark, and embedded graphics.

According to Siddiqui, the plates with new security features would be issued starting November 2020 only to registered vehicles in the first phase. He added that in the second phase, they would be issued to vehicles falling under ‘transfer’ category, while people may buy them if they wished in the third.

The governments of Balochistan and Punjab earlier introduced similar upgraded number plates priced at Rs1400.

