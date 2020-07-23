Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Banning YouTube not a solution: Tania Aidrus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

Tania Aidrus speaking at 021 Disrupt. Photo: File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan, Tania Aidrus, said Wednesday that banning video streaming website YouTube was "not a solution", highlighting how the platform had created thousands of jobs for Pakistanis over the years. 

Taking to Twitter, Aidrus recalled how Pakistan's content creator ecosystem had been held back the three years YouTube was banned in the country. 

"Banning a platform like YouTube is not a solution. The 3 years when YouTube was banned in Pakistan it held back our content creator ecosystem which has just started to flourish now, creating employment opportunities for thousands," she tweeted. 

Aidrus further tweeted that "brute force measures" like banning YouTube will not serve any purpose. 

"Our focus should be on ensuring better curation of content through policy and dialogue. Brute force measures like banning will not serve any purpose and will hold us back from achieving the vision of #DigitalPakistan," she added. 

Fawad Chaudhry speaks up about 'moral policing and ban approach'

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday shared his thoughts about the ongoing "moral policing and ban approach" in Pakistan as the country ponders permanent bans on TikTok and PUBG and a day after the Chinese application was warned over "immoral, obscene and vulgar content".

Fawad said that it was not okay to go on banning apps left, right, and centre, as it would "destroy [Pakistani] tech industry".

He further highlighted how development in technology would "be permanently hampered" across Pakistan, a country that already lags significantly behind the world in terms of science and research.

The federal minister expressed his concern over how there was a consistent and "ill-advised interference in economic matters" that affected the country’s growth.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi's red zones on high alert over terror threats

Karachi's red zones on high alert over terror threats
China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy

China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy
At least 20 injured as blast rips through market in KP's Parachinar

At least 20 injured as blast rips through market in KP's Parachinar
Eid ul Adha 2020: Govt announces three-day holiday on Eid

Eid ul Adha 2020: Govt announces three-day holiday on Eid
PBC terms SC verdict on Paragon Housing Society case a 'historic judgement'

PBC terms SC verdict on Paragon Housing Society case a 'historic judgement'
Job opportunities being created for Pakistanis in UAE: Zulfi Bukhari

Job opportunities being created for Pakistanis in UAE: Zulfi Bukhari
Bilawal accuses PM Imran of trying to give NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Bilawal accuses PM Imran of trying to give NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Punjab Assembly passes Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill

Punjab Assembly passes Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill
Doctors, nurses on COVID-19 duty face salary delay at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

Doctors, nurses on COVID-19 duty face salary delay at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital
UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail till August 17

LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail till August 17
PML-N leader seeks legislation on textbooks inculcating manners to children

PML-N leader seeks legislation on textbooks inculcating manners to children

Latest

view all