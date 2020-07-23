Can't connect right now! retry
Amir to join Pakistan squad in England after testing negative twice for COVID-19

 Mohammad Amir will join the Pakistan squad in England after testing negative twice for the coronavirus. Photo: File

Pacer Mohammad Amir will join the Pakistan squad in England after his second coronavirus test also came back negative on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Amir and masseuse Muhammad Imran both tested negative for the virus twice.

“The first test was conducted on July 21 which was negative and now he [Mohammad Amir] is eligible to travel to England to join Pakistan cricket squad”, a PCB spokesperson said.

"We have started making a travel plan for both Amir and Imran and details will soon be shared," the spokesperson added.

The PCB on Monday had announced that Amir, who had initially pulled out of the England tour, will join the Pakistan squad following the birth of his second daughter last week. The pacer and the team's masseur, Imran, had gone through their first COVID-19 tests the same day.

Upon their arrival in England, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in England where they will play three Tests and as many T20Is.

The opening Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5-9, which will be followed by back to back Tests at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from August 13-17 and August 21-25.

The action will then return to Manchester with Old Trafford hosting the three T20Is on August 28, 30 and September 1.

