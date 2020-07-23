Bilawal accuses PM Imran of trying to give NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari -- File photo

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan are trying to give concessions similar to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.



In a thunderous speech in the National Assembly, where a recent ordinance related to convicted Indian spy Jadhav’s appeal against military court verdict was being discussed, Bilawal said that the prime minister, since day one, has been saying that he will not give an NRO to anyone.

“The amount of NROs PM Imran gave, in the history of Pakistan, no dictator or leader has [ever] given,” said the PPP leader, adding that when the Senate took up the matter of the Indian spy, the government issued an ordinance in this regard.

The PPP responded to an earlier statement of PTI senator and minister Shireen Mazari, who said that the PTI (when in opposition) had taken a stance against accepting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in the case.

“If you are not acknowledging the jurisdiction of the international courts that does not mean you give NRO through the Pakistani laws to an Indian spy,” retorted Bilawal, as the opposition members thumped their desks in approval.

Bilawal said that PTI minister Murad Saeed came forward for the defence of the Indian spy , saying that the party will not accept the government's ordinance regarding Jadhav’s appeal.

On Wednesday, the government had approached the Islamabad High Court to appoint a legal representative for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

‘NRO given to Ehsanullah Ehsan’

Bilawal lambasted the PTI government, saying that the government also gave NRO to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan.

“They have given NRO to Ehsanullah Ehsan, they have released him,” he said.



The PPP leader said that back when the news of the terrorist’s release surfaced, he had submitted a question in the House asking about the TTP member's release, however, till date he did not receive an answer to his query.

“The answer for (the sake of martyred) APS students needs to be given,” he said.

Bilawal said that PM Imran has never spoken out against terrorists in his speeches.

Bilawal on NAB

The PPP chairman then spoke about the National Accountability Bureau, saying that the institution should carry out accountability without discrimination.

Bilawal called for the formation of a new body that holds the government and opposition members accountable. "There should be an institution that holds judges and generals accountable as well," he added.

A day earlier in a press conference, Bilawal called for the shutting down of NAB, saying that the chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal should "pack up and go home".

“Our first step should be to end NAB and shut it down as it's a scar on the face of the legal system of Pakistan,” he said.

“The Bureau should launch an investigation into the foreign funding case, BRT, billion tree cases, special assistants’ assets declaration and dual nationality cases at once,” Bilawal said.