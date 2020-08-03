World's youngest female prime minister Sanna Marin ties knot with her life-long partner

Monday Aug 03, 2020
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is the world's youngest serving head of government, walked the aisle with her long-term partner, Markus Raikkonen, a former Finnish footballer, Sky News reported on Monday.
The 34-year-old young leader shared photographs of her on her Instagram account, where the couple was seen posing together while holding a bunch of white flowers.
"I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love," she wrote in a post on Instagram.
The wedding took place at Kesaranta — the prime minister's official residence — on Saturday and was attended by the couple's family and closest friends, Finland's government said.
The couple has been together since they were teenagers and have a two-year-old daughter, read the news report.
Marin became Finland's prime minister in December and was the world's youngest serving head of government at the time.