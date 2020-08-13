SHC orders action to be taken against private schools not giving 20% fee concession

The court also sought a report in this regard within 20 days, to which the DG private schools assured the court that he will take necessary action -- File photo

The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered action to be taken against private schools that were not giving a 20% discount in fee to the people.



The court directed the director-general of private schools to ensure that the court's orders are being implemented and parents of schoolchildren are being provided a 20% discount.

The high court urged parents to register complaints against private schools that were violating the court's orders and not giving the 20% discount.

The SHC also sought a report in this regard within 20 days, to which the DG private schools assured the court that he will take necessary action.

The Sindh government did not object to the court's ruling.

In June, the SHC had asked a provincial law officer and a counsel for private schools to reach an agreement on the payment criteria for 20% concession in tuition fees to the students for April and May.

The remarks were made during the hearing of petitions of private schools and non-government organisations, which had respectively challenged and supported the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance that bound the educational institutions to not charge more than 80% of the total monthly fees.