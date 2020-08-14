Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 14 2020
By
Web Desk

China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 14, 2020

Officials say supplies would ensure that close to one-fifth of the country’s population be covered under the agreement. Photo: File

China has agreed to supply coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan to conduct tests. If the results prove effective, Pakistan will ensure its most vulnerable segment of the population — elderly, health-care workers and people with medical conditions associated with serious cases of COVID-19 — are vaccinated, as per a report in The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, officials said that the supplies, once proven effective and safe, will be used to vaccinate close to one-fifth of the country’s population according to the agreement.

The WSJ said that it is one of the first agreements China has reached with any country to test its coronavirus vaccine in populations outside its borders. 

Officials also said that Pakistan was also negotiating with a second Chinese company to conduct trials of its vaccine in the country.

"China hasn’t been a major vaccine producer globally. It needs to test its COVID-19 vaccines outside its borders because coronavirus cases in China have dwindled and it is harder to find the population diversity required," read the report. 

The publication reported that the state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, commonly known as Sinopharm, has teamed up with Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences to hold the trials in Pakistan.

“Pakistan would get the vaccine on a priority basis,” an official involved in forging the agreement told the Wall Street Journal. However, the official clarified that the financial terms of the deal are yet to be finalised.

The newspaper reported that Pakistan will conduct Phase 1 trials of the vaccine and then move rapidly to the final stage Phase 3 trial. The final phase would require tens of thousands of volunteers.

According to the newspaper, China has developed three coronavirus vaccines which are in the Phase 3 trials, all of them relying on hte traditional inactive virus technology.

The Chinese companies are also carrying out final trials in other countries hit by COVID-19 such as the United Arab Emirates and Brazil.

The race for the coronavirus vaccines has heated up in recent weeks with Western countries also pushing their vaccines to the final trial stage. COVID-19 vaccines are currently being developed by the Oxford University and the US-based Moderna Inc.

Though Pakistan lifted the coronavirus lockdown a few days ago, government officials have urged masses to implement COVID-19 SOPs and precautionary measures in order to thwart a second wave of the virus. 

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced last week that the coronavirus lockdown would be relaxed further, with markets, shopping malls, cinemas, dine-in restaurants, salons, gyms, eateries and other businesses reopening across the country, including major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come
Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle
No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad

No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad
Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday

Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday
Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results

Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results
Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour
Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar

Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar
FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'

FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'
Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP

Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP
Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register protest over ceasefire violations

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register protest over ceasefire violations

Latest

view all