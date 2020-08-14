Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday

Met Office also said that Karachi would not receive heavy rains that could cause urban flooding and inundation of low-lying areas, as it witnessed in the previous two spells of a heavy downpour -- File photo

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that under the influence of a weak monsoon system, Karachi is expected to receive light to moderate rain showers on Friday till Saturday.



The Met Office also said that Karachi will not receive heavy rains that could cause urban flooding and inundation of low-lying areas, as it witnessed in the previous two spells of a heavy downpour.

“A weak monsoon system is expected to generate light to moderate rains in Sindh, including Karachi, from Friday evening or night. Light to moderate spells of rain are expected in Karachi as well as other cities of Sindh, including Thatta, Nawabshah, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sangar and Mithi,” said Karachi met office director Abdul Qayyum Bhutto.

The PMD advisory stated that scattered rain with thundershowers and some isolated heavy falls are expected over the weekend. It also said monsoon rains would continue till the end of September in Sindh.

“After tomorrow’s weak monsoon system, at least two to three more rain causing systems could result in light to moderate rains in Karachi and other cities of Sindh in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this week, some areas of the city, including Sharah-e-Faisal, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, received light rain and drizzle, said PMD officials.

Originally published in The News