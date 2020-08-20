Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle was touched after Beyoncé stood up for her with heartfelt tribute

Beyonce had paid tribute to Meghan Markle during her 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech

Meghan Markle has been continuously getting ostracized by the media and even with her move across the pond with Prince Harry, the press refused to relinquish control.

However, in the midst of her battle with the press and immense scrutiny, there were several people who stood up for the former actor, including many A-listers like Beyonce.

In Harry and Meghan’s new biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that the Duchess of Sussex has been immensely grateful for the support she got from the Black Is King hit maker.

The singer had paid tribute to the duchess during her 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech.

“Meghan’s background as a film and tv actress has allowed her to use her platform for good. Meghan’s charitable work in communities of color began years before becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan brought many Black traditions to her Royal Wedding including a Chicago-based Black pastor, an amazing gospel choir, and a young Black cellist,” she said.

“At the wedding her culture was front and center, and she and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” she added.

Meghan responded to the tribute with after her makeup artist Daniel Martin texted her saying “girl.” She reportedly responded with a big eyed emoji.

