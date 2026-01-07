Holly Ramsay shares first look at second wedding dress in new photos

Holly Ramsay's bombshell bridal moments continue!

Adam Peaty, the Olympian, 31, tied the knot with influencer Holly Ramsay, 26, and daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay, at Bath Abbey on December 27, in front of the Ramsay family and the Beckhams.

However, Adam's family were famously uninvited due to an ongoing family feud.

The newlywed bride shared the first look at her second outfit- one of four wedding dresses she wore over two days in an Instagram reel posted on Tuesday, January, 6.

Holly teased her stunning lace Elie Saab gown in the short video, which was shared to promote her Smythson wedding stationery collaboration.

The elegant dress featured a modest neckline, long sleeves with buttons running down the back, and a long full-bodied train.

Holly posed looking over her shoulder in the refined photograph, with her hair styled in an elegant chignon.

The post included several personal touches, including one photo posing alongside her groom and incredible menu that Holly's father, chef Gordon Ramsay and his team at Claridges put together And sharing several images of her trip to Smythson, she wrote: 'Designing our wedding stationery with @smythson was a dream come true.

'From the engraved plate mark invites with gold bevelled edges to the dark green tissue lined envelopes, it all added the perfect touch to our weekend.'

It comes after Holly shared interesting insights into her outfit choices, revealing that she actually wore four wedding dresses.

She had two outfit changes on the day, and admitted how her parents 'would love it if I did one look'.