Paul Feig's ‘The Housemaid' to return with Sydney Sweeney

Paul Feig’s ‘The Housemaid’ starts sequel production

Netflix isn’t the only studio riding high on franchise success, Lionsgate has confirmed that The Housemaid will return to cinemas with a sequel, reuniting star Sydney Sweeney and director Paul Feig for the next chapter of the psychological thriller.

The Housemaid’s Secret, based on the second book in Freida McFadden’s bestselling series, is officially in development with plans to begin production later in 2026.

The announcement comes just weeks after The Housemaid made a splash at the box office, grossing more than $133 million globally from a relatively modest $35 million budget.

The original film, which premiered on December 19, 2025, follows Millie Calloway (Sweeney), a woman who lies on her résumé to become a live-in nanny for a wealthy family, only to discover unsettling secrets that disturb everyone’s lives.

Lionsgate’s plans for The Housemaid’s Secret see Sweeney returning not only as star but also as an executive producer, with Feig directing again and Rebecca Sonnenshine back to write the screenplay.

Co-star Michele Morrone, who plays Millie’s complicated ally Enzo, is expected to reprise his role, helping to anchor the sequel around familiar faces.

The Housemaid’s Secret is drawn from McFadden’s follow-up novel in the series, promising to take Millie into a new, equally unsettling environment as she begins working for another affluent family with its own hidden tensions.

The decision to fast-track a sequel reflects both the film’s strong audience response and its commercial success during a packed holiday season.

Lionsgate executives highlighted how the global box office performance and social media buzz demonstrated clear demand for more of Millie’s story.

Amanda Seyfried, who appeared in the first film as Nina Winchester, has hinted she’d be open to a cameo in future instalments.

Sweeney herself previously expressed enthusiasm for adapting more of McFadden’s books, saying she would be just as happy “to see more Housemaids come to life.”

With filming slated to begin later this year, The Housemaid’s Secret aims to build on the momentum of its prequel and deepen the franchise’s blend of suspense, intrigue and character drama when it arrives at cinemas in the next phase of the story.