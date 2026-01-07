Ashley Tisdale unfollows Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff: ‘Toxic mom group'

Ashley Tisdale cuts ties with Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff

Ashley Tisdale says she’s walked away from a friendship circle she once thought was supportive, describing it as “toxic” and comparing it to the dynamics to high-school groups.

In a candid essay for The Cut about her experience, the High School Musical star explained that being repeatedly excluded from social gatherings with her group of fellow mums left her feeling hurt and sidelined, so much so that she eventually cut the ties.

Tisdale, 40, wrote that the group initially felt like a village of friends who could share the ups and downs of motherhood, but over time she began to notice subtle exclusion, from being left out of hangouts to awkward seating arrangements at dinners.

Social media only made her feel worse.

She recalled once sitting alone after putting her daughter to bed and suddenly feeling “totally lost as to what I was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out.”

Eventually, Tisdale sent a group text saying, “This is too high school for me and I don’t want to take part in it anymore,” and decided to prioritise her own well-being.

She told fellow stars and pals that motherhood already brings enough challenges without having to question whether people around you truly support you.

Her decision sparked online speculation, particularly after she unfollowed a few celebrity mums on social media, including Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, leading some fans to connect them to the group she mentioned.

However, a representative for Tisdale denied the essay was about Duff, Moore or Meghan Trainor, saying the piece wasn’t intended to call out specific individuals.

While some members of the circle reportedly tried to smooth things over with her, Tisdale felt that the overall atmosphere had become unhealthy for her own mental health.

In her essay, she emphasised that she doesn’t consider most of the women in the group “bad people,” but that the dynamic stopped being positive for her.

Tisdale’s reflection has sparked broader conversations online about the complexities of adult friendships and how even small social groups can feel like strangers, especially during significant life transitions such as parenthood.

Her openness has resonated with many who have experienced similar social challenges, highlighting how much adult relationships can sometimes mirror the childish behaviour we embrace in school years.