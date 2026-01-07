‘Will Trent' season 4 release date

ABC has confirmed that Will Trent will return with season 4 on 6 January 2026, bringing the popular crime drama back to screens at the start of the new year.

The series, based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novels, continues to follow special agent Will Trent as he solves complex cases with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation while navigating his own unconventional approach to life and work.

The new season will feature 18 episodes, according to Deadline, marking another full run for the show after season 3 wrapped up in May 2025.

Ramón Rodríguez will once again lead the cast as the sharp-eyed investigator, who is known not only for his sharp instincts but also for his close bond with his chihuahua, Betty.

Rodríguez has previously described the show’s balance of tone, saying, “This is a crime drama that has a lot of heart and doesn't take itself so serious.”

He added, “There's some seriousness, there's some drama, but yet we are able to thread the needle with including some humour in there and levity.”

That mix has helped the series stand out since its debut in January 2023.

Season 4 will also see Rodríguez taking on more responsibility behind the camera.

After directing the season 3 premiere, the actor confirmed he will direct at least one episode in the upcoming run.

“It makes the most sense for me to direct the premiere as I did this past season,” he said in a June 2025 interview. “I love that pressure of having to set the bar for a season.”

The January launch date follows the show’s familiar release pattern, with seasons 1 and 3 also premiering in January, while season 2 arrived in February.

Viewers who want to catch up can currently stream the first three seasons on Hulu.

When season 4 begins airing on ABC, new episodes will be added to Hulu the following day.

With a confirmed return date and a longer episode order, Will Trent is set to begin 2026 with more cases, character moments and the same blend of grit and warmth fans have come to expect.