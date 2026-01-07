Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban finally settle divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalise divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially brought their marriage to a legal close, with new court filings confirming that the former couple has finalised their divorce after nearly two decades together.

Documents obtained this week by multiple outlets show that both stars have agreed to walk away without any child or spousal support, marking a clean and largely private end to their relationship.

According to the paperwork filed on Tuesday, Kidman and Urban, who are both 58, have settled custody arrangements for their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The children will live primarily with Kidman, who will have them for 306 days each year.

Urban, meanwhile, is set to spend time with his daughters every other weekend.

Despite the custody split, neither parent will be paying child support, with the agreement citing that both earn more than $100,000 per month.

The former couple also decided to divide their assets by mutual agreement, with each keeping what is currently in their possession.

This includes property, investments, bank accounts, vehicles, household items and personal belongings.

All claims to alimony and spousal support have been waived, and both parties will cover their own legal costs. It is not known whether Kidman and Urban had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Although a hearing had been scheduled, Kidman chose not to attend, waiving her right to appear in court as she had just returned from Australia, where she spent the holidays with her daughters.

The Daily Mail was the first outlet to report that the divorce had been finalised.

News of their separation first became public in September 2025, when Page Six confirmed that the couple were ending their marriage after 19 years.

At the time, a source said, “Sometimes relationships just run their course,” while also noting that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

Kidman formally filed for divorce on 30 September, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and the pair were reported to have been living apart since early summer 2025.

Following the split, Urban was briefly linked to his guitarist Maggie Baugh, though the rumours were later dismissed by someone close to her.

Kidman and Urban originally met at a G’Day USA gala in January 2005 and married a year later.

Before that, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, with whom she shares two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.