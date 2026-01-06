Ben Affleck addresses Oscar snub as 'Argos'' director

Ben Affleck opened up about his Oscar snub in 2013 from the Best Director category, for Argo 2013.

The Batman star made an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he recalled his reaction on learning that he was not nominated for his film, which eventually won Best Picture that year.

“It was the year, the horrible thing of everyone telling you, ‘You’re gonna get nominated, you’re gonna get nominated for director,’” Affleck told host Kimmel.

He added, “And so, of course, I wake up that morning, and sure enough — and, by the way, it’s not [unlike] any other morning that I had not been nominated for Best Director. But all of a sudden, it’s a massive embarrassment. I woke up and people [said], ‘You didn’t get nominated.’”

Kimmel admitted that he’d thought of Affleck while watching Leonardo DiCaprio lose the Best Actor prize to Timothée Chalamet at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, One Battle After Another, the film starring DiCaprio, won Best Picture and Best Director at the ceremony.

“I was thinking, boy, he’s got so many better places to be,” Kimmel joked of DiCaprio. “And the movie wins Best Picture. The director Paul Thomas Anderson wins Best Director, and then he doesn’t win."

The host continued, “And I’m thinking he must be so pissed that [he had to leave] whatever he got airlifted from — a yacht somewhere — and couldn’t be there anymore. He came to lose.”

While comparing both the stars Kimmel called it the “worst award-show situation ever.”

Affleck, was originally there to promote The Rip, his upcoming film with Matt Damon.

The Rip is slated to be released on January 16 on Netflix.