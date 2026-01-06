A$AP Rocky joins Lorde, Stray Kids for Governors Ball 2026

Lorde set the tone for an exciting summer as Governors Ball slowly revealed what fans could expect in 2026.

The popular music festival is set to return to New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5 through 7, bringing together big global stars and rising artists for three packed days of music and emotion.

The first night of the festival belonged to Lorde, who headlined on June 5.

The singer’s performance marked her return to Governors Ball after many years, which made longtime fans especially emotional.

However, the opening day also featured artists like Baby Keem, Katseye, Pierce the Veil, Mariah the Scientist, King Princess and Flipturn, keeping the crowd lively from start to finish.

June 6 became a special moment for K pop fans as Stray Kids closed the night in their first ever appearance at the festival.

They followed strong sets from Kali Uchis, Major Lazer, Wet Leg, and Ravyn Lenae.

Moreover, speaking about their journey, Seungmin said, “Of course we recognize the difference in the crowds we’re playing to now, but our mindset of how we approach the concert has not changed from our debut.

We’re grateful that we are still doing shows and people come to see us, and we’re proud to have come this far.”

The final day ended with A$AP Rocky headlining the festival, as his performance came just before the release of his new album Don’t Be Dumb.