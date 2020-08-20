Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Woman suffers injuries in Indian firing: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 20, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A 70-year-old woman was injured after Indian military resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

The ceasefire violation took place in Sabzkot Sector where the Indian troops deliberately targeted civil population, the ISPR said, adding that the woman was a resident of Khui village.

"Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing," the military's media wing added.

Cross-LoC ceasefire violations

Earlier, in a media briefing, ISPR chief Maj Gen Iftikhar said that despite an appeal by the UN secretary-general for a ceasefire violation at the LoC due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India's "cowardly" tactics continue, due to which 1,927 cross-border incidents of violence have occurred.

"They deliberately targeted innocent Kashmiris living along the border," he said, adding that 16 people were martyred and 58 injured.

Of those martyred, five were children, seven were women and four men. Among the injured were 41 children and 50 women.

"Heavy weapons were used each time. Pakistan Army responded effectively to each of these attacks but being a professional army we only target military targets and posts from where these violations occur," said Maj Gen Iftikhar.

More From Pakistan:

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Karachi again, kill five

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Karachi again, kill five
Accountability court issues notice to Shehbaz, others in money laundering case

Accountability court issues notice to Shehbaz, others in money laundering case
Keamari district: Mustafa Kamal slams Sindh govt for 'robbing' local govts of their powers

Keamari district: Mustafa Kamal slams Sindh govt for 'robbing' local govts of their powers
Govt to exhaust all legal options to bring back Nawaz Sharif: Shibli Faraz

Govt to exhaust all legal options to bring back Nawaz Sharif: Shibli Faraz
War against COVID-19 still on: Alvi, Umar warn nation against resurgence due to negligence

War against COVID-19 still on: Alvi, Umar warn nation against resurgence due to negligence
Pakistan shortlists 17 players for upcoming T20 series in England

Pakistan shortlists 17 players for upcoming T20 series in England
Veteran actress Atiqa Odho acquitted in liquor bottles case

Veteran actress Atiqa Odho acquitted in liquor bottles case
NAB summons Fazlur Rehman’s brother

NAB summons Fazlur Rehman’s brother
Govt to petition court to declare Nawaz fugitive, bring him back: Rashid

Govt to petition court to declare Nawaz fugitive, bring him back: Rashid
Azhar Ali says Turkish drama Ertugrul has become morale booster for team

Azhar Ali says Turkish drama Ertugrul has become morale booster for team
Shahid Afridi pledges to restore Tank's public library turned into garbage dump

Shahid Afridi pledges to restore Tank's public library turned into garbage dump
Sindh given two months to evict illegal tenants from govt houses

Sindh given two months to evict illegal tenants from govt houses

Latest

view all