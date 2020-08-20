Woman suffers injuries in Indian firing: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A 70-year-old woman was injured after Indian military resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

The ceasefire violation took place in Sabzkot Sector where the Indian troops deliberately targeted civil population, the ISPR said, adding that the woman was a resident of Khui village.

"Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing," the military's media wing added.

Cross-LoC ceasefire violations

Earlier, in a media briefing, ISPR chief Maj Gen Iftikhar said that despite an appeal by the UN secretary-general for a ceasefire violation at the LoC due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India's "cowardly" tactics continue, due to which 1,927 cross-border incidents of violence have occurred.

"They deliberately targeted innocent Kashmiris living along the border," he said, adding that 16 people were martyred and 58 injured.

Of those martyred, five were children, seven were women and four men. Among the injured were 41 children and 50 women.

"Heavy weapons were used each time. Pakistan Army responded effectively to each of these attacks but being a professional army we only target military targets and posts from where these violations occur," said Maj Gen Iftikhar.