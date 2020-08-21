Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Aug 21 2020
Friday Aug 21, 2020

Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan passes away

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan died of coronavirus related complications early on Friday morning in Mumbai, according to Indian media.

Dilip’s two brothers Aslam and Ehsaan Khan were hospitalized on August 16 after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Indian media, Aslam Khan passed away early on Friday morning.

Apart from coronavirus, the deceased had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

According to Indian media reports, Ehsan was 90 years old while Aslam is a few years younger. The two brothers were seeking treatment for coronavirus at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai.

The condition of Ehsaan Khan is also said to be critical.

