Girls Aloud's singer Sarah Harding reveals she has breast cancer

Sarah Harding - Girls Aloud singer - has revealed that she has advanced-stage breast cancer which has spread to other parts of her body.

The 38-year-old shared the news about diagnosis on Wednesday as she posted a photo of herself on social media from hospital.

The singer penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, saying: "I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I've not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot."

She continued: "I feel now is the right time to share what's been going on. There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes."

Sarah added: "Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

Sharing the devastating news she said: "I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

She also thanked her "amazing mum, family and close friends" as well as the "wonderful NHS doctors and nurses" who were attending her.

Harding formed Girls Aloud with Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh on ITV's Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.