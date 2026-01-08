 
Geo News

Joe Jonas, Tatiana Gabriela already hit one relationship milestone

How Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela found love during coffee dates and hangouts

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 08, 2026

How Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela found love during coffee dates and hangouts
How Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela found love during coffee dates and hangouts

Tatiana Gabriela has been the first serious romantic partner Joe Jonas has had since his divorce with Sophie Turner, and they have checked off a few milestones together already.

The 36-year-old singer and the Puerto Rican model, 28, first met last summer and have been together since.

The Cake on the Ocean hitmaker kept the relationship under wraps for quite a few months, and the news finally broke out on New Year’s Day, with Tatiana sharing pictures with Joe’s sister-in-law Danielle Jonas.

Joe himself hard-launched his relationship by commenting drooling emojis on his girlfriend’s Instagram post.

Sharing the details of the couple’s budding romance, an insider told People Magazine that they "first started to get to know each other late last summer."

The source continued, "They were spotted at low-key coffee dates in Los Angeles. They seem to have gotten more serious since then and have been hanging out in several cities, including New York and Miami."

The influencer has already met Joe’s kids, whom he shares with Turner, and their relationship feels “different” than anyone he dated after the divorce.

More From Entertainment

Emma Stone responds to 'Miss Piggy' casting speculations
Emma Stone responds to 'Miss Piggy' casting speculations
'Stranger Things': Sadie Sink reel mom opens up about absence from season five
'Stranger Things': Sadie Sink reel mom opens up about absence from season five
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma block out Ashley Tisdale drama with good news
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma block out Ashley Tisdale drama with good news
Ethan Slater makes first comment on son amid 'serious' Ariana Grande romance
Ethan Slater makes first comment on son amid 'serious' Ariana Grande romance
Ashley Tisdale departure from 'toxic mom group' finally explained
Ashley Tisdale departure from 'toxic mom group' finally explained
Matt Damon reveals his strict fitness regimen for ‘The Odyssey'
Matt Damon reveals his strict fitness regimen for ‘The Odyssey'