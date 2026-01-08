Joe Jonas, Tatiana Gabriela already hit one relationship milestone

How Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela found love during coffee dates and hangouts

Tatiana Gabriela has been the first serious romantic partner Joe Jonas has had since his divorce with Sophie Turner, and they have checked off a few milestones together already.

The 36-year-old singer and the Puerto Rican model, 28, first met last summer and have been together since.

The Cake on the Ocean hitmaker kept the relationship under wraps for quite a few months, and the news finally broke out on New Year’s Day, with Tatiana sharing pictures with Joe’s sister-in-law Danielle Jonas.

Joe himself hard-launched his relationship by commenting drooling emojis on his girlfriend’s Instagram post.

Sharing the details of the couple’s budding romance, an insider told People Magazine that they "first started to get to know each other late last summer."

The source continued, "They were spotted at low-key coffee dates in Los Angeles. They seem to have gotten more serious since then and have been hanging out in several cities, including New York and Miami."

The influencer has already met Joe’s kids, whom he shares with Turner, and their relationship feels “different” than anyone he dated after the divorce.