Emma Stone responds to 'Miss Piggy' casting speculations

Emma Stone weighed in on the rumours revolving around her playing the role of iconic Miss Piggy in her and Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming film.

Following the success in Bugonia (Stone) and Die My Love (Jennifer Lawrence), the long time pals decided to embark on a journey together by producing Miss Piggy’s live action film.

The La La Land star in an interview with the W Magazine dismissed the rumours about her playing the main lead by calling it the “biggest insult to Miss Piggy that I’ve ever heard.”

“I will not have her name dragged through the mud like that,” Stone said. “Why would I play a literal star?”

The Oscar winner amusingly added, “She’s the greatest… what do you mean? No, of course I'm not playing Miss Piggy. And neither is [Jennifer Lawrence]. We pale in comparison. Are you out of your mind?”

“Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy. She would be storming out right now at the mere suggestion,” the Amazing Spiderman actress concluded.

Lawrence was the first to break the news about their joint venture on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ Las Culturistas podcast last year.

Later, in the same month, during her appearance at The Tonight Show, Lawrence explained that she was inspired to make the film after talking to a friend during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My friend said, ‘Miss Piggy is a feminist icon.’ And she said, ‘It would be so funny if Missy Piggy got cancelled.’”

However, she immediately admitted that is “not the plot” of her and Stone’s upcoming Muppet project, but that “it got the wheels turning” for them.

The upcoming film will be written by Tony Award winning playwright Cole Escola. Meanwhile the release date of the film is yet to be confirmed.