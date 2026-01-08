BBC confirms finale date for new series of 'The Traitors'

The popular game show is hosted by Claudia Winkleman

The BBC's hit show The Traitors has only just returned to TV screens, but the end date for the current series has already been confirmed.

The popular game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, made its debut last week with a brand-new group of Faithful and Traitors entering the famous castle.

Viewers still have a couple of weeks left to enjoy the drama.

The BBC has confirmed that the final episode will air on January 23 at 8pm on BBC One.

The finale will be a special extended episode lasting 75 minutes. After that, fans can watch the spin-off Uncloaked, which will run for a further 45 minutes.

In The Traitors, contestants work together to build a prize pot while secretly trying to uncover who among them are the Traitors.

Each night, the Traitors 'murder' a Faithful player, slowly reducing the group.

In the final episode, the remaining players must decide who they trust. If any Traitors are left, they could steal the entire prize.

The show has delivered shocking moments before. In November's Celebrity Traitors final, Alan Carr surprised everyone by winning the prize money alone.

Meanwhile, current contestants Ross has shared an awkward moment from the new series, recalling how he panicked when he ran into old friends Netty while his girlfriend Ellie had no idea who she was.