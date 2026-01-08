Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama blows up after A-listers speak out

Ashley Tisdale's former mom group members share their perspectives on the fallout

Ashley Tisdale’s public confession about her mom group featuring fellow celebrity moms has become more than just a friendship fallout as the alleged members of the group have started speaking out.

After the 40-year-old actress published her exposé, several famous figures shared their two cents on the drama, including Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma.

The mom group supposedly involved Duff, Mandy Moore and designer Samii Ryan.

An insider in the know shared, “Matthew gave her what she had coming,” adding, “she’s insufferable,” and that the fallout, “has been a long time coming,” as per Page Six.

The High School Musical star expressed feeling alienated in the group of her mom friends, without revealing the names, and shared that she was tired of tolerating “high school behaviour.”

Tisdale soon unfollowed Duff and Moore on Instagram and Duff’s husband mocked the actress’ essay by parodying it on his Story with a magazine cover and headline which read, “A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

Despite the musician not revealing who he aimed at, multiple sources confirmed it was in response to Tisdale’s essay.

Ryan also took a dig at the essay by sharing a clip of someone lip-syncing to Megan Thee Stallion’s Hair, in which she sings “I don’t care if these bitches don’t like me, ’cause, like, I’m pretty as f–k.”