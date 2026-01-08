Crunchyroll confirms Jujutsu 'Kaisen Season' 3 for Winter 2026

The subbed version of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' 3 will premiere on January 8, 2026

Crunchyroll has officially confirmed on its website that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup.

Fans are eagerly waiting the continuation of the story, especially the intense Culling Game arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 English Dub Release Date

Since Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is included in the Winter 2026 schedule, the English dubbed version is expected to premiere somewhere between January and March.

While the exact release date for the English dub has not been officially confirmed by the streaming platform, fans are anticipating it eagerly.

Subbed Version Premiere

The subbed version of Jujutsu Kaisen 3 will premiere on January 8, 2026

What Fans Are Excited About

Although fans are heartbroken that Gojo Satoru will not be returning in season 3, the Culling Game arc promises to be one of the most thrilling arcs in the series.

This season will also feature several other fascinating characters.

Beyond the action sequences, fans are particularly excited to see Yuta back in action after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.