Bradley Cooper sets record straight on plastic surgery rumours

Bradley Cooper is clearing speculations concerning to his appearance once and for all.

During the January 5 episode of the Smartless podcast, the Maestro star, 51, subtly responded to online speculation that he has had cosmetic surgery. He revealed that the comments are no longer just online.

“Some people came up to me the last couple weeks," Bradley told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. "They're like, 'Oh, you look good!’”

Will Arnett jump in, criticising the rumours and online gossip culture. “It made me mad because people say that all the time and I’m like it’s such a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bulls--t stuff."

Arnett explained that he once tried to shut down the speculation himself. “I said, 'Well, there's a lot'," Will shared.

"And then I was gonna say, because we keep reading it, ‘everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery.’ Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't.’ Of course, he hasn’t!”

This marks the first time Cooper has publicly addressed plastic surgery rumours. However, he previously spoke out about a different controversy involving his appearance in the 2023 Netflix film Maestro, where he portrayed composer Leonard Bernstein using a prosthetic nose.

"The truth is, I've done this whole project out of love," Bradley told CBS Mornings in November 2023. "And it's so clear to me where I come from—my nose is very similar to Lenny's, actually. The prosthetic is actually like a silk sheet."

He added, "It's all about balance, and, you know, my lips are nothing like Lenny's, and my chin… Otherwise, I wouldn't believe he's a human being."

Bernstein’s children later defended Cooper’s choice, praising his dedication and respect for their father’s legacy.