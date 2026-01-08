Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma block out Ashley Tisdale drama with good news

Hilary Duff teases exciting update for upcoming album 'luck... or something'

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma appear to not be listening to the drama surrounding Ashley Tisdale’s Mom Group as they are busy making new music.

The 38-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 7, only a day after Tisdale’s essay and Koma’s response circulated all over social media, and shared an exciting update.

The Metamorphosis hitmaker shared a teaser for an upcoming song, in a video of herself lip-syncing and dancing along to the audio in a grassy field.

The song, presumably the next release from Duff’s upcoming album, was a yearning anthem about wanting to go back to the start of a relationship after the spark has died down.

Excited fans flocked to the comments and shared their anticipation for the release. Among the fans, was Koma himself, 38, who gushed about his wife, writing, “That’s my girl.”

The Lizzie McGuire star’s teased song will follow Mature, which came out in November, from her album, luck… or something, which is set to be released on February 20.

This comes after Duff and Koma have been under headlines for Tisdale’s Mom Group essay which talked about how she felt alienated in a group of new moms who behaved like “high schoolers.”