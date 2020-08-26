Adnan Siddiqui brings smile to a shoe-shiner's face with his action: Watch

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has won the hearts with his sweet action to bring smile on the face of a shoe-shiner, spending time with him.

The versatile actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartwarming video, showing him sitting next to a shoe-shiner to get his boots polished as he had given his word to him.

Adnan captioned the post: "promise is a promise. I had given my word to Mr. Muhammad Wajid, on my way to the meeting. Click on the video to find out what happened next! "







