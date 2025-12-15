George Clooney has a post-60 onscreen intimacy rule now

George Clooney reveals if he will shoot romantic scenes

George Clooney is drawing a clear line when it comes to romance on screen, and it’s one he says comes with age, perspective, and an honest conversation at home.

The Oscar-winning actor has revealed that he no longer plans to film romantic scenes, especially those involving on-screen kissing, as he moves further into his 60s.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Clooney explained that the decision followed a discussion with his wife, Amal Clooney, about getting older and what still feels appropriate for him as an actor.

“I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did — ‘Okay, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,’” Clooney said.

The actor expanded on that moment, reflecting on how age changes priorities, even for someone who has stayed active and healthy.

“When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, ‘Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I’m in shape. But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.’”

For decades, Clooney built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most dependable romantic leads.

His filmography includes fan-favourite love stories such as One Fine Day, Out of Sight, Up in the Air, and Ticket to Paradise.

However, he has been signaling a shift away from that image for some time.

In March, Clooney told 60 Minutes that he had stepped back from romantic films altogether, saying, “Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”

Looking back on his early career, Clooney has also spoken candidly about his comfort with intimacy on camera.

In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, he recalled being corrected by a director during a kissing scene.

“I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl and the director goes, ‘Not like that.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!’”

Now, Clooney appears comfortable turning the page, choosing roles that better reflect where he is in life, and leaving on-screen romance to a new generation.