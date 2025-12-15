Charlotte Chilton opens up about 'physical torture' ahead of brain surgery

The star told in a post on Sunday how she was left in 'physical torture' due to her symptoms

The Traitors' star Charlotte Chilton has shared a fresh health update, revealing that she is having her brain surgery after being rushed to A&E following a 'huge' trigeminal neuralgia attack.

Trigeminal neuralgia is sudden, severe facial pain. It's often described as a sharp shooting pain or like having an electric shock in the jaw, teeth or gums.

The NHS states: 'Living with trigeminal neuralgia can be very difficult. It can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life, resulting in problems such as weight loss, isolation and depression.'

The star, 32, told in a post on Sunday how she was left in 'physical torture' due to her symptoms and heartbreakingly wrote: 'they call this the suicide disease for a reason.'

She penned in a post as she shared a snap in her hospital gown: 'As many of you know I have tried raise awareness of the condition trigeminal neuralgia. I have unfortunately found myself back in hospital with a terrible attack and this has resulted in me needing another neuro surgery to control it.

'Having surgery on your brain is always daunting, however this has long term relief and allows me to get on with my life.

'After being rushed into A and E with a huge attack, I have been taken care of by the amazing Neuro team at QE hospital and today I have an operation to relieve me off my physical torture.

'For my TN followers keep fighting to find the right team to support you. They call this the suicide disease for a reason. I'm so grateful for my family and friends who have supported me through this hellish week!

'Wish me luck and see you on the other side!! #trigeminalneuralgia #trigeminalneuralgiaawareness #trigeminalneuralgiawarrior #neuro #neurologist #surgery #nhs #nhsheroes.'

Last January, Charlotte revealed that she was so overwhelmed by the agonising pain disorder caused by the condition that she considered taking her own life.