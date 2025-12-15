 
Geo News

'When Harry Met Sally' director found murdered at home with wife

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner passed away in a homicide

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 15, 2025

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner passed away in a homicide
Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner passed away in a homicide

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found brutally murdered in their own home in Los Angeles, under strange circumstances.

The Misery director was recognised after police found two dead bodies in the house registered his name, that matched the ages of Rob and his wife.

The deceased were reportedly stabbed to death since they had wounds from a knife attack on their bodies, according to the report by The Post.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the discovery of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old man from inside the home, and then the detectives were called in.

As per the report, the area surrounding the late director’s residence was barricaded while the LAPD officers carried on their investigation.

Soon after the discovery, it was confirmed that the victims were the couple who lived in the house.

The When Harry Met Sally director, and Michele were reportedly last spotted in April and are survived by their three children – Jake, Nick, and Romy.

Rob left a great legacy behind in the form of his classic movies, including Stand By Me, Misery, When Harry Met Sally, and The American President.

More From Entertainment

Fans calculate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer bonuses
Fans calculate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer bonuses
Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘direct' because of Martin Scorsese video
Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘direct' because of Martin Scorsese
Charlotte Chilton opens up about 'physical torture' ahead of brain surgery
Charlotte Chilton opens up about 'physical torture' ahead of brain surgery
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North debut new bleached eyebrows video
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North debut new bleached eyebrows
Katie Price and Kerry Katona 'to be bridesmaids at each other's weddings'
Katie Price and Kerry Katona 'to be bridesmaids at each other's weddings'
Amy Schumer's surprising move hours before announcing split
Amy Schumer's surprising move hours before announcing split