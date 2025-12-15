 
Fans calculate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer bonuses

The 36-year-old singer has recently got engaged to Travis Kelce

Geo News Digital Desk
December 15, 2025

The gesture comes after it was revealed that Taylor had previously given $100,000 in bonuses to truck drivers
Taylor Swift fans think they have figured out how much her Eras Tour dancers' bonuses were after her crew moved to tears over the amount in scenes from her new documentary.

The 36-year-old singer, who is engaged to Travis Kelce made history after grossing a reported record $2billion in ticket sales for her career-spanning, 21-month Eras Tour - which included 149 shows across 21 countries.

As a reward to her team, Taylor handed out more than $197million in bonuses to those working on the tour.

The emotional moment was documented in her new Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour/The End of an Era. 

Eagled fans have been making guesses about the massive amount, with reports suggesting that each dancer was given $750,000.

Rumours began spreading on X began spreading as people penned: 'THE BLEEP WAS SO LONG... that's a six figure beep.''Taylor gave her dancers/crew $750K each …yeah y'all can't make me hate her.'

'they may have bleeped that but the dancers absolutely got 750k each.'

The gesture comes two years after it was revealed that Taylor had previously given $100,000 in bonuses to her truck drivers. 

