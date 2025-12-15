Katie Price and Kerry Katona 'to be bridesmaids at each other's weddings'

Katie Price and Kerry Katona are both very keen to get married in 2026

Katie Price and Kerry Katona have reportedly made similar plans for 2026 and are keen to support each other every step of the way.

The former model, 47, and the TV personality, 45, both of whom have endured difficult periods in their lives, are said to be planning to tie the knot with their respective partners.

They also have promised to act as bridesmaids at each other's weddings, and would even love to have babies at the same time.

A source told The Mirror: 'They are both very keen to get married in 2026 and will be there for each other on their special days. They’d love to have babies at the same time too.

'Because they’ve known each other since the (I’m A Celebrity) jungle, when Kerry was going through a lot and Katie met Peter (Andre), they always said they’d be each other’s bridesmaids and they’d be there for each other when they first had their kids. So they have to be there for each other’s weddings.'

They added: 'They could possibly have a joint hen do and whatever they do, they’re going to be doing it together. They could even have a double wedding.'

Katie and Kerry both have both been involved in high-profile relationships over the years.