Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North debut new bleached eyebrows

North West bleaches eyebrows

North West turned heads during a recent night out with her mom, Kim Kardashian, debuting a bold new beauty look that quickly caught attention.

The 12-year-old stepped out Friday night at Nobu in Malibu with newly bleached eyebrows, adding another chapter to her evolving personal style.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, North kept things sleek and confident as she joined Kardashian and friends at the celebrity-favourite restaurant.

She paired her look with rectangular sunglasses and sneakers, while wearing her long blue hair straight.

At one point, North acknowledged photographers by flashing a quick peace sign, appearing relaxed and self-assured despite the attention.

Kardashian, 45, matched the edgy vibe with her own striking outfit. She wore a black bomber jacket with red leather pants and thigh-high leather boots.

The reality star completed her look with sunglasses and a high ponytail, keeping her appearance polished yet understated for the evening.

North’s bleached eyebrows, which she also posted on Instagram, are the latest in a series of fashion and beauty experiments she’s embraced over the past several months.

She first debuted her blue hair back in May and later sparked conversation online when she appeared with fake face tattoos and a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

Each change has fueled public discussion about self-expression at a young age, especially given her famous parents.

Kardashian previously addressed the scrutiny surrounding North’s style choices while speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October.

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” she said.

“But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘okay, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

The SKIMS founder shares North, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

While North’s fashion moments often spark debate, Kardashian has consistently emphasised the challenges of parenting in the public eye, especially as her children grow and explore their own identities.

Friday night’s outing showed North confidently stepping into her own style, with her mom close by, and the world watching.