Kourtney Kardashian, ex Scott Disick join forces to wish kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s birthday twins turn 16 and 11

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick shared their birthday tributes for sons, Mason Disick and Reign Disick, who share the same birthday, on their respective social media accounts.

The 46-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Sunday, December 14, and shared Kris Jenner’s birthday tribute for the boys on Instagram Stories and wrote, "My birthday boys!! Two of the greatest loves of my life."

Disick, 42, followed the Lemme founder and reshared Jenner’s sweet post for as well, writing, "Happy birthday my boys! You make my life better each and every day!"

The momager, 70, had shared a carousel of pictures featuring Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, from their early childhood to now, and wrote a heartfelt wish in the caption.

“Mason, I can’t believe you are 16!!! Watching you grow into such a kind, thoughtful, creative, and confident young man has been one of the greatest joys of my life and I’m so proud of you. Reign, you bring so much joy, laughter, and light wherever you go,” Jenner wrote of her eldest grandchild and his younger birthday twin.

She continued, “I feel endlessly grateful and blessed to be your grandma and I love you both more than words can say!!”

Kardashian is mom to daughter Penelope Disick, as well as to her sons, all of whom she shares with Disick, and to her youngest son, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker.