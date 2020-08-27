Saif Ali Khan ‘not facing any mid-life crises’ as he hits half a century

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan may have marked a half century but the actor is feeling far from ‘old.’

During an interview with Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha podcast, the Tanhaji actor spoke about marking his 50th birthday recently and how he ‘isn’t feeling any mid-life crises.’

“Fifty is petrifying. A friend of mine said you can see the end 50s and then 60s and after 70. Everyday is a bonus. My father died at 71, my grandfather died at 41 so at some point I think you can sit back and you say it’s been a hell of a ride,” he said.

“I’m quite happy with how it’s gone and it shouldn’t be that dissatisfaction, that ‘I didn’t do anything’. Mid-life crisis is not happening because obviously I have done stuff, so I can’t complain,” he added.

He went on to add that he is grateful to have inherited his mother Sharmila Tagore’s genes as well: “So, I’m just relieved my mother looks young and looked young and I feel I have inherited her genes, so I might be able to fool people into looking 50 when I’m 60.”