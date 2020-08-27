Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Dev Patel ‘not interested’ in playing brown James Bond just for its ‘tokenistic’ value

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

Dev Patel isn't interested in the 'tokenistic' diversity hire that his James Bond role might be-- File photo

Many have argued that Dev Patel should be the one to take on the mantle of 007 as the actor has what it takes to fit the role perfectly.

However, the Newsroom star is not interested in the “tokenistic” diversity hire that his Bond role might be.

Talking to IndieWire, the Lion actor nominated Idris Elba to be roped in as the next James Bond instead of him.

"I mean, you don't want me blasting through a door with a Walther PPK to try to save you. I'll do the comedy version with Armando [Iannucci]. I just think the best person for the role is what it comes down to,” said Patel.

"I also don't want to be gifted a role, just because of the tokenistic nature of me being a garnish — 'Let's sprinkle some diversity into this!' That doesn't make me feel good either,” he went on to say.

"If it works for the story, and I feel like I can bring some truth out of this role or embody it well, then that's what it should come down to,” he added.

Treading further, the actor also spoke about his career skyrocketing after Danny Boyle gave him his big break with Academy Award winning film, The Slumdog Millionaire in 2008.

"I think it's a really positive time. There's so much more opportunity out there, and I'm very grateful for that. I think Armando is really keeping the doors open on this, and hopefully there's some other brave filmmakers that will follow in his footsteps,” said Patel. 

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Ali urges fans to stay home, stay safe as record-breaking rain batters Karachi

Sajal Ali urges fans to stay home, stay safe as record-breaking rain batters Karachi
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Neslisah Alkoclar

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Neslisah Alkoclar
Cardi B smacks criticism over ‘WAP’ music video

Cardi B smacks criticism over ‘WAP’ music video
Bella Hadid gets candid about her struggles with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid gets candid about her struggles with Lyme disease
Angelina Jolie wants for Brad Pitt to get ‘off his high horse’

Angelina Jolie wants for Brad Pitt to get ‘off his high horse’
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame addresses ‘n-word’ controversy

Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame addresses ‘n-word’ controversy

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ‘still on close terms’ a year after parting ways

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ‘still on close terms’ a year after parting ways
Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her favorite parenting hacks

Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her favorite parenting hacks
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for the 11th time

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for the 11th time
‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executives knew about workplace complaints since 2018

‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executives knew about workplace complaints since 2018
Meghan Markle praises ‘feminist’ husband Prince Harry for setting an example for Archie

Meghan Markle praises ‘feminist’ husband Prince Harry for setting an example for Archie
Antonio Banderas opens up about coronavirus recovery after 21 days

Antonio Banderas opens up about coronavirus recovery after 21 days

Latest

view all