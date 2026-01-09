 
Disney eyes Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel in 'Tangled' live action

The 'Wanda Vision' and 'Agatha All Along' star is in talks to portray the iconic Disney villain

Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 09, 2026

Scarlett Johansson was initially rumoured to have been offered the role of Mother Gothel
Disney continues to nail the casting for its upcoming live-action remake of Tangled, with the studio eyeing Kathryn Hahn to portray the film’s iconic antagonist.

Deadline reported on January 8 that the Emmy-and-Golden-Globes-nominated actress — best known for her roles in Agatha All Along and Wanda Vision — is in talks to play Mother Gothel. The role was originally voiced by Donna Murphy in the 2010 animated film. Prior to Hahn entering talks, Scarlett Johansson was rumoured to have been offered the role of Mother Gothel, but she ultimately passed.

Mother Gothel is one of Disney’s most chilling antagonists. Obsessed with eternal youth, she manipulates Rapunzel and exploits the magical power of the princess’s hair to stay young.

The news comes just a day after it was revealed that Teagan Croft will portray Rapunzel, with Milo Manheim cast as Flynn Rider. In the original film, those roles were voiced by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi respectively. Tangled went on to earn $591.8 million worldwide and holds an 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also gave fans some of the most memorable songs, including I See The Light.

The live-action remake will remain a musical and will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to write the script. 

