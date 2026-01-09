Ashley Tisdale ‘toxic' group drama takes MAJOR turn as past detail emerges

 
Ashley Tisdale former 'toxic' mom group allegedly included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and more

January 09, 2026

Ashley Tisdale French made a major real estate move before her Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group essay for New York Magazine’s The Cut generated buzz.

Nearly a decade ago, the High School Musical alum reportedly sold her Los Angeles home to Haylie Duff, Hilary Duff’s sister

As per Realtor, Tisdale, now credited professionally as Ashley Tisdale French, sold her Studio City Cape Cod-style residence for $2.7 million in 2016, one year after purchasing it for roughly $2.5 million.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom property boasted premium amenities including a pool and home theater before it later resold in 2019 for about $3.1 million.

The real-estate deal has gained new relevance amid the high-profile toxic mom group drama that is currently making headlines.

Tisdale’s candid essay for The Cut sparked intense speculation that the anonymous group included her former Disney Channel pals.

She opened up in the essay about leaving a circle of celebrity moms she once relied on for support as it became too ‘High School’ for her.

Fans quickly zeroed in on names like Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor though Tisdale’s representative insists no specific individuals were referenced.

