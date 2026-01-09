'Power Book IV: Force' season 3 episode 10 release date confirmed

Power moves, twists, and suspense are all building to a climactic showdown.

While Power Book IV: Force fans are eagerly waiting for the new chapter, they have to wait just a little longer for the explosive finale.

The action-packed spin-off in the Power universe decided to take a brief pause before delivering its final blow.

Several insights confirm that Power Book IV: Force is skipping a week before the finale, allowing fans to binge-watch previous episodes on Starz and related streaming platforms up to its premiere.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 10 release date:

The finale of Power Book IV: Force is scheduled to air on Friday, January 16.

The upcoming episode, titled "Beginning of the End," promises to wrap up the season’s high-stakes drama while giving viewers a chance to catch up on all the scheming, alliances, and betrayals that have defined the third season.

The latest decision about the shceduling highlights that the series has generated significant anticipation through its dramatic arc and strong fan response online.

For those who want to catch up, episodes are available on demand and streaming in advance of the series culmination.