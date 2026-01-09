Emily Andre gives surprise by sharing rare birthday pics of daughter Millie

Peter and Emily share three children together: Millie, 12, Theo, nine, and Arabella, one

Peter Andre's wife, Emily, has shared a sneak peek into her family life by posting rare photos of their daughter Millie to mark her birthday.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 52, and NHS doctor Emily, 36, exchanged vows in 2015.

They have three children together: Millie, 12, Theo, nine, and Arabella, one.

Peter also shares two children, Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, with ex-wife, Katie Price.

Emily shared the pictures of her daughter amid a mutual decision with Peter to keep their younger children out of the public eye, despite the two oldest having growing up in the spotlight.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Emily posted a series of sweet snaps of Millie over the years, including photos with her younger brother and sister.

Emily made sure to cover Millie’s face with an emoji in the pictures - a strict rule she and Peter have enforced on their kids.

Alongside the post, she penned:

'Happy 12th birthday to our incredible girl Millie. Starting secondary school and taking it all in your stride, taking every opportunity you can and smashing it out of the park!

'We are so proud of everything you’re achieving and the kind, confident young person you’re becoming.

'A wonderful big sister, little sister, daughter, friend, niece, cousin… and so much more. We couldn’t be prouder.

'Happy birthday Mills.'

This comes after Peter revealed the strict parenting rule he applies to raising his youngest children.