Gigi Hadid trades signature blondes with new look: See

Geo News Digital Desk
January 09, 2026

Gigi Hadid swapped her signature blondes for a fresh new look.

The supermodel, who shares a daughter Khai with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, debuted her darkest hair colour yet.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Gigi’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos debuted her transformation via a series of photos.

In the latest snapshots, unveiled on Thursday, January 8, the Guest in Residence founder was seen rocking jet-black locks, a stark departure from her signature honey, platinum, and blonde shades.

"GIGI HADID [black heart emoji]," the professional hairstylists captioned the images, describing the new look, "Matte black Mini Bob."

Gigi’s admirers flooded the comments section with heart eyes and fire emojis. One wrote in shock, "Whattttttt [fire emoji]."

A second commented, "Omg love the black short Bob haircut so much on Gigi [heart eyes emoji]."

"Stunningggggg babe [red heart emoji]," a third complimented, followed by a fourth, adding, "So gorgeous."

It is pertinent to note that Bella Hadid's elder sister appears to have opted for a change in her chin-length bobs for a professional commitment or any project, and it's unclear if the look is permanent.

Before this shocker the mother of one was last seen blonde in December when she was photographed on the set of a Super Bowl ad in New York City.

The last time Gigi changed up her appearance was early 2025, sporting a darker blonde hue at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre event

