'Love Island' star's partner arrested over stalking charges

A Love Island star's partner-whose identity has been kept private- has been arrested on suspicion of stalking his ex over a three-year period, according to reports.

The TV personality's boyfriend, 34, was also investigated over allegations of controlling behaviour towards the ex while in a relationship with the Love Islander.

The reality star, who found fame on the ITV show in the early 2020's, is said to be standing by him, reports The Sun.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, 16 December, after the couple returned home from a trip abroad.

However, the arrest was only disclosed a month later, following the reporting of the allegations to the police.

A Met Police spokesman told the publication: 'A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 16 December in south Oxfordshire by Met Police officers on suspicion of stalking and coercive and controlling behaviour.'

The arrest follows an ongoing investigation into allegations reported to police on Tuesday, 18 November. The offences allegedly occurred between 2022 and 2025.

'The man has since been released on bail. Enquiries remain ongoing.'

The complainant is said to have been offered counselling after being interviewed by specialist officers.

