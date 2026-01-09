'The Pitt' season 2 premieres: Here's the schedule of new season

January 09, 2026
As The Pitt marks it return to the TV screens, fans are in to witness their favourite doctors work through hectic hospital shifts following July 4 celebrations.
HBO Max medical drama premiered January 8, 2026, a year after the freshman season aired.
The series which quickly gained critical recognition will have 15 episodes in the new season too, just like the previous one.
The previous season earned multiple Emmy accolades including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Wyle, and Outstanding Drama Series.
The brand-new season is back with emergencies due to ‘fireworks, alcohol-related accidents, bad judgements, celebrations gone awry’ as Wyle hinted to Entertainment Weekly in December 2025.
Ahead of season 2’s first episode aired, announcement came for the next installment of the award-winning drama.
HBO CEO Casey Bloys broke the news during the premiere in Los Angeles, January 7.
Here’s what you need to know about the schedule of the season
In total, there will be 15 episodes with each episode featuring an hour of a 15-hour workday at the hospital.
Every week new episode will air till the finale on April 16.
Jan. 8: Episode 1
Jan. 15: Episode 2
Jan. 22: Episode 3
Jan. 29: Episode 4
Feb. 5: Episode 5
Feb. 12: Episode 6
Feb. 19: Episode 7
Feb. 26: Episode 8
Mar. 5: Episode 9
Mar. 12: Episode 10
Mar. 19: Episode 11
Mar. 26: Episode 12
Apr. 2: Episode 13
Apr. 9: Episode 14
Apr. 16: Episode 15
Fans can stream the episodes on HBO Max where all the 15 episodes of the previous season are also available.