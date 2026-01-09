'The Pitt' season 2 premieres: Here's the schedule of new season

'The Pitt' season 2 episode 1 streamed on January 8

As The Pitt marks it return to the TV screens, fans are in to witness their favourite doctors work through hectic hospital shifts following July 4 celebrations.

HBO Max medical drama premiered January 8, 2026, a year after the freshman season aired.

The series which quickly gained critical recognition will have 15 episodes in the new season too, just like the previous one.

The previous season earned multiple Emmy accolades including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Wyle, and Outstanding Drama Series.

The brand-new season is back with emergencies due to ‘fireworks, alcohol-related accidents, bad judgements, celebrations gone awry’ as Wyle hinted to Entertainment Weekly in December 2025.

Ahead of season 2’s first episode aired, announcement came for the next installment of the award-winning drama.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys broke the news during the premiere in Los Angeles, January 7.

The Pitt season 2 release schedule:

Here’s what you need to know about the schedule of the season

In total, there will be 15 episodes with each episode featuring an hour of a 15-hour workday at the hospital.

Every week new episode will air till the finale on April 16.

Jan. 8: Episode 1

Jan. 15: Episode 2

Jan. 22: Episode 3

Jan. 29: Episode 4

Feb. 5: Episode 5

Feb. 12: Episode 6

Feb. 19: Episode 7

Feb. 26: Episode 8

Mar. 5: Episode 9

Mar. 12: Episode 10

Mar. 19: Episode 11

Mar. 26: Episode 12

Apr. 2: Episode 13

Apr. 9: Episode 14

Apr. 16: Episode 15

Fans can stream the episodes on HBO Max where all the 15 episodes of the previous season are also available.